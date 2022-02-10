The raped policewoman from Hajdú-Bihar has been living without pay for two full months

Katalin Zsiga, who accused her colleagues at the Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office of rape, has not been paid for two months. According to the Index, the case is still under investigation.

The indictment is said to have stunned the woman from Hajdú-Bihar by two colleagues and subsequently raped her. According to Katalin Zsiga, one of the men later confessed to her deed, and a video recording of the case was made.

He filed a complaint and the Szeged Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office ordered an investigation.

According to the latest information, the policewoman has already been confronted with a former colleague from whom she became aware of the existence of the video, but it has still not been proven that the violence was actually recorded.

The woman initiated the secondment of a forensic doctor to the prosecutor’s office to prove that the sexual act had actually taken place. During the proceedings, he called for the seizure of the dark blue dress he was wearing at the time of the incident.

Katalin Zsiga made it clear to her boss last December that she would not continue to work with the police officers who raped her. The consequence of this has been that he has not been working at all since December 10th.

For this reason, the Deputy Commander of the Standby Police initiated disciplinary proceedings against him, but their proceedings were suspended until the Budapest Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office investigated whether the police officer had intentionally evaded his duties. The woman claims she is being punished at work for reporting her colleagues.

