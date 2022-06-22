The people of Debrecen are asked to pray for the sick little girl

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The people of Debrecen are asked to pray for the sick little girl

The Fairy Circle Foundation does not ask for money, only a prayer for Meike in Debrecen.

Since the sixth day of the incurable little girl with Rett syndrome living in Debrecen-Józsa, she has had a fever, almost nothing goes down her throat – it turns out from the Facebook page created to help Meike.

“Doctors are doing everything for the little one, but now you need YOUR HELP too! We ask everyone, if they can, to say a prayer for Meik, ”says the Fairy Circle Foundation, which embraces the family.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

‘Tisza Blooming’ has started at Lake Tisza, and more beautiful shots are being shared

Bácsi Éva

The people of Debrecen are asked to pray for the sick little girl

Bácsi Éva

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Hungary arrived in Debrecen for a two-day official visit

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *