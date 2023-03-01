Road Defects Are Being Discovered: A Road Section in Debrecen Has Been Closed

On February 28th, at 4:00 p.m., the section of Mátyás király street between Kacagány and Magyar streets was closed to the full width due to the excavation of roadway subsidence.

Traffic from the road section affected by the closure will be diverted to the route Kurucz street – Budai Nagy Antal street – Sámsoni road. The bus routes running on this route – buses 19, 19H and the contracted route to Gáspár György-kert – temporarily use Budai Nagy Antal street.

The restoration work is expected to last for a week, depending on the weather. The municipality of the city of Debrecen asks those who drive there not to drive out of habit, but to take into account the temporary traffic order.



debreceninap.hu