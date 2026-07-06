Debrecen graduating high school students can enjoy a free day at the Aquaticum Debrecen again this year

Debrecen will once again host Graduates’ Day, a tradition launched in 2020 that offers free admission to the Aquaticum Debrecen Beach for Debrecen high school students who have successfully passed their final secondary school examinations, the municipality announced.

According to the announcement, on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, graduating students will not only be able to enter the beach free of charge, but they will also be treated to a full day of entertainment, giving them the opportunity to celebrate the completion of their high school studies with shared community experiences.

Free admission is subject to prior registration. Registered students will be able to enter the Aquaticum Debrecen Beach on the designated day by presenting either their student ID or a valid personal identification card.

The facility will open to participants from 9:00 a.m. The afternoon programme includes a beach volleyball tournament and a water balloon and water gun battle between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. This will be followed by an extreme jumping competition at 4:30 p.m., an animation party from 6:00 p.m., a balloon prize giveaway game at 7:00 p.m., a watermelon-eating contest from 7:30 p.m., and a foam party starting at 8:00 p.m. Music throughout the day will be provided by DJ Németi, DJ Judge, and Regán Lili.

The Municipality of Debrecen also noted that students should enter the beach through Cash Desk B, located on Nagyerdei Boulevard, closer to the roundabout.