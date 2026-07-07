Athletes from Hajdú-Bihar win six golds and one silver at the European Transplant & Dialysis Sports Championships

Athletes from Hajdú-Bihar County proudly represented Hungary with outstanding performances at the European Transplant & Dialysis Sports Championships, held in Arnhem, the Netherlands, between 21 and 27 June 2026.

The international event brought together competitors from 24 European countries. A total of 591 athletes, 115 accompanying persons, and 20 staff members took part, while nearly 1,000 people participated in the week-long programme, including sporting, professional and community events. Athletes competed in 15 different sports.

Representing Hajdú-Bihar County were Zoltán Kóka and Gergő Mezei, both kidney transplant recipients and members of the Hungarian national team. They competed in multiple disciplines and achieved remarkable success.

Three gold medals for Zoltán Kóka

Zoltán Kóka competed in table tennis and badminton. He won the gold medal in the men’s singles table tennis event, followed by another gold in the men’s doubles, partnering Miklós Andrási, a liver transplant recipient. In men’s doubles badminton, Kóka and fellow kidney transplant recipient Attila Orbán also claimed the gold medal.

Kóka had also been due to compete in the mixed doubles table tennis event, but the competition was cancelled because of the extreme heat. Despite missing the opportunity to compete for another title, his three gold medals still represented an exceptional achievement.

Kóka underwent a kidney transplant in 2007. Sport became an essential part of rebuilding his life, with table tennis and badminton providing not only physical activity but also routine, community and motivation. Both sports demand quick reactions, precision, concentration and discipline, and Kóka demonstrated that competitive success is entirely possible after organ transplantation. He was coached by Imre Milos and Ákos Király.

Gergő Mezei also shines

Gergő Mezei represented Hungary in athletics and cycling. He won the gold medal in the 5 km mini-marathon, while Hungary also took gold in the team mini-marathon, alongside Dr Dezső Simon and Csaba Zilaj. In cycling, Mezei added another gold in the 30 km road race and claimed silver in the individual time trial.

Several of Mezei’s athletics events were cancelled due to the extreme heat, preventing him from competing in every discipline he had prepared for. However, the mini-marathon was held, and he finished with gold medals in both the individual and team competitions.

Mezei has faced serious health challenges since birth. Because of kidney disease, he underwent several operations as an infant and spent long periods in hospital. He received his first kidney transplant in 2005, but years later the transplanted organ failed, forcing him to return to dialysis for three years. In 2017, his sister Klára donated a kidney, giving him a second chance at life.

Following his second transplant, Mezei gradually returned to sport, rebuilding his fitness step by step through running and cycling. For him, sport is far more than competition—it represents freedom, stability and a way of life. His personal motto reflects this philosophy: “Always run only as much as will make you want to run again tomorrow.”

More than medals

The achievements of the two athletes from Hajdú-Bihar County are significant not only because of the medals they won. Their performances show that life after transplantation can include new beginnings, new goals and a successful return to competitive sport, even when circumstances—such as extreme heat forcing the cancellation of events—prevent athletes from competing in every event they had planned.

The Hungarian national team finished the European Championships in Arnhem with 95 medals and fourth place in the overall nations’ standings. The outstanding performances of Zoltán Kóka and Gergő Mezei played an important role in that success.