Warmer and sunnier weather is expected this week

At the beginning of this week, it will be cloudy in many places with occasional showers and thunderstorms, but later on, warmer and sunnier weather is expected – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Monday, the sky will be very cloudy or overcast in the northwestern and northern parts of the country, and occasional rain of weak intensity may also occur. On the other hand, less cloudiness can be expected further south with several hours of sunshine, showers and thunderstorms can only occur in a few places. The westerly wind will be strong in a large area, and stormy gusts may also occur in places. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 16 and 23 degrees.

Cloud transitions are expected on Tuesday, usually with lots of sunshine. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the northeast, and at most one shower at a time may occur elsewhere. The northwest and west winds will pick up in several directions. The lowest night temperature is 7-14 degrees, the highest daytime temperature is 19-24 degrees.

On Wednesday, a thinning frontal cloud from the northwest may move toward the southeast. In most parts of the country, the sun may shine for several hours, but showers and thunderstorms may occur in some places. The southwest and then northwest winds pick up at times. The air warms up from 7-15 degrees in the morning to between 21 and 27 degrees.

On Thursday, sunny weather with likely cumulus and veil clouds. Showers and thunderstorms may occur in places. The northwesterly wind may pick up at times. The minimum temperature is between 9 and 16 degrees, and the maximum is between 21 and 27 degrees.

On Friday, we can expect sunny, cloudy weather, at most one shower or thunderstorm may occur. Air movement will be mostly moderate. The lowest night temperature is between 8 and 15 degrees, the highest daytime temperature is between 22 and 28 degrees.

On Saturday, sunny weather is also expected, with cumulus and veil clouds, occasional showers and thunderstorms. Air movement remains moderate. From 9-17 degrees in the morning, the temperature rises to between 24 and 30 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunday will be sunny with likely cumulus and veil clouds. Sometimes there may be showers and thunderstorms. Air movement remains moderate. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 12 and 21 degrees, and the maximum between 25 and 31 degrees.

(MTI)

Photo: MTI/Varga György