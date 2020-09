The government has allocated 106 billion forints (EUR 297m) to three main churches in Hungary for kindergarten development projects, the state secretary for church and ethnic relations of the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The Catholic Church has received 67 billion forints, the Reformed Church 30 billion and the Evangelical Church 9 billion, Miklós Soltész said at the inauguration of the St. Anne Catholic kindergarten in Kistarcsa, near Budapest.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay