County and national passes can now be purchased in the MÁV application

In the MÁV application that can be downloaded for mobile devices, advance sales of the county and national passes, which can be used from May 1, have begun.

According to the announcement, thanks to the “cheap, simple and fair” fare product, from May you can travel unlimitedly in counties and within the country on MÁV-Start, Volánbusz, MÁV-HÉV (on HÉV trains to the border of Budapest) and GYSEV intercity flights.

They added: families’ monthly transportation expenses can be reduced by several thousand or even tens of thousands of forints if parents and children regularly commute between their workplace, school and home, but they can also use these passes for weekend trips and visiting relatives.

It was also announced that so far around 1.1 million people have downloaded the mobile application, with which they buy an average of 64,000 domestic tickets and typically 1,000-1,300 passes per day.

In the announcement, the MÁV-Volán group encouraged its passengers to browse the orszagberlet.hu website, so that buying a pass in the MÁV app, at the cash desks, and at the machines becomes easier and faster for them.

MTI