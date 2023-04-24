Garbage situation in Debrecen

At the end of Hadházi út, it seems that the garbage is winning against the population. At least according to the Sunday photo report sent by our reader.

Our reader writes that since last year, the conditions that have developed near the selective and non-selective bins moved from Hadházi út 145 have annoyed the people living in the neighborhood of Nagyerdő.

As you can see, some people don’t even try to deliver the garbage to its destination, even though according to our on-site information, there would be enough place for it.