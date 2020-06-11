Rules on Travel of Non-Hungarian Citizens Remain in Place

Border controls were lifted on all of Hungary’s Schengen borders effective Monday but general travel rules applying to non-Hungarian citizens remain in place, the spokesman for the operative board coordinating Hungary’s response to the novel coronavirus epidemic, said.

Róbert Kiss told an online press conference that special rules apply to Bulgarian, Czech, Slovak, Serbian, Austrian, Slovenian and German citizens, on international humanitarian transit and international freight transport to Hungary. Police will continue checks within Hungary’s administrative area in line with the authorisation granted by the legal regulations in force, he added.

He also said that the operative board had decided to set up a deployment unit for the state of health security in the second phase of protection against the epidemic. This unit will be tasked with taking necessary on-site action in case a novel coronavirus infection is reported in an institution or area, he added.

Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller told the same press conference that the number of active infections was considerably and continually decreasing. The number of recovered patients is now twice the number of active infections, she added.

In response to a question concerning a 37-year-old man who had died from the virus even though he had no underlying illness, she said in some rare cases the infection develops extremely fast. The government office is carrying out an investigation and all contacts of the man are being closely monitored, she added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay