A Mongolian man was charged after stabbing a Jordanian passenger on the Debrecen–Miskolc train

The Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against a man who got into an argument with another passenger in a train compartment and then stabbed him with a knife.

According to the indictment, the defendant — a Mongolian citizen — was under the influence of drugs in the early afternoon of the second half of October 2024, while traveling on a train from Debrecen to Miskolc. The man entered a compartment where a Jordanian citizen was seated and began complaining in English that someone wanted to kill him. The defendant became increasingly aggressive and got into an argument with the man. The passenger decided to leave the compartment, stood up, and grabbed his bag from the shelf. This made the defendant agitated, and he stabbed toward the victim’s abdomen with a knife with an 11 cm blade. The victim raised his arm to protect himself, and the knife struck his arm. He then pushed the attacker away and shouted for help.

A ticket inspector heard the shouting, pulled the injured man out of the compartment, locked the door on the assailant, and called the police.

As a result of the stabbing, the victim ended up in a condition that was indirectly life-threatening. A more serious, directly life-threatening injury was avoided thanks to his defensive movement.

The prosecution has proposed that the defendant — who has a criminal record and was already under preliminary compulsory psychiatric treatment — be acquitted and placed under mandatory psychiatric care.

(ugyeszseg.hu)

Main picture: illustration.