The Week of Big Forrest is coming with a wide range of programs

This year marks the sixth edition of The Week of Big Forrest, the program series celebrating Hungary’s most beautiful forest, Debrecen’s Big Forest (Nagyerdő), taking place from October 8 to 11. Details of the event were presented at a press conference held at Karakter 1517 Bookstore and Café on September 30, 2025.

Deputy Mayor István Puskás highlighted that true appreciation means protecting, nurturing, and ensuring that Big Forrest remains alive and thriving. He emphasized that the celebration is not only about joy but also about shaping attitudes and raising awareness of this shared value and responsibility. He also noted that on Thursday it will be revealed which city will bear the title of European Green Capital 2027 — and since Debrecen is among the nominees, this year’s event could become even more special.

János Mazsu, president of the Debrecen Values Committee, reminded attendees that the official Day of Big Forrest is October 10. The initiative, launched six years ago, extends the celebration into several days, honoring the forest that was voted Hungary’s most beautiful last year. He described the program as a “picnic of values,” where everyone brings something meaningful and gives back to the forest in return.

Lajos Juhász, forestry director of Nyírerdő Zrt. Debrecen Forestry, underlined the enormous responsibility to preserve and sustain the forest, with the Civaqua program playing a key role. Beyond exploring the forest itself, visitors will also enjoy a hunting dog show among other attractions.

Zoltán Váradi, director of Nagyerdei Cultural Park, recalled that on October 10, 1939, Big Forrest was officially listed as the very first entry in Hungary’s register of protected natural sites. He added that their institution is already holding an animal protection week and preparing for World Animal Day, which will tie into the Week of Big Forrest.

Edit Bódor, president of the Debrecen Charitable Board, announced a family day at Sziget-kék, organized for the Board’s 10th anniversary. Founded in October 2015, the organization unites professional institutions to support relief efforts and aid families in need. On Saturday, all 30 member organizations will take part with exhibitions, music, gastronomy, and family-friendly programs.

The program series is organized by the Municipality of Debrecen, the Debrecen Values Committee, Future of Debrecen, Nyírerdő Zrt. Debrecen Forestry, Médiacentrum Debrecen, and many partners. Collaborating institutions include the Hortobágy National Park Directorate, Méliusz Juhász Péter Library, Nagyerdei Cultural Park, Debrecen Photo Club, Nagyerdő Society, Természettár, Fresh Oxygen Foundation, DVSC Football Academy, Mozdulj Debrecen, Agora Science Center, DKSI Cycling Association, Debrecen Bicycle Museum, Nordic Walking Debrecen, DEMKI Borsos-villa, and VisitDebrecen.

The Week of Big Forrest offers a rich selection of activities: children’s workshops, guided tours, interactive exhibitions, concerts, theater shows, scientific lectures, sports events like the Oxygen Cup forest run, Nordic walking, and family days, along with the III. Debrecen Fair (Sokadalom), which blends traditional market atmosphere with modern elements.

From tram rides filled with forest sounds and wildlife images to nature walks, photo exhibitions, and educational programs, the four-day celebration brings the beauty and significance of Big Forrest closer to the community.