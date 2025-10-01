BMW and University of Debrecen expand strategic partnership with humanities and agriculture

Bácsi Éva

The University of Debrecen and BMW Group Plant Debrecen have further expanded their strategic cooperation, with the Faculty of Humanities and the Agricultural Research Institutes and Farm now joining the partnership.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, extends collaboration beyond engineering and sciences to include culture and biodiversity, making the cooperation even more comprehensive. With this expansion, eight faculties and institutes are now involved, shaping long-term cooperation between industry and higher education in Debrecen.

(unideb.hu)

