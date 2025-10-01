Oktoberfest Debrecen returns for its second edition at Egyetem Square

Debrecen is set to welcome back the Bavarian spirit as Oktoberfest returns for its second edition from October 1 to 4 at Egyetem Square. The four-day festival promises an authentic taste of Bavaria with premium beers, traditional dishes, and lively entertainment.

Visitors can enjoy live performances from international and local acts, including Mürztaler (DE) and Dirndl Rocker (AT), alongside energetic sets from DJs Németi and Tokai. Adding to the fun, guests can take part in Bavarian Games, held each evening, bringing an extra dose of excitement and tradition to the celebrations.

Festival-goers are encouraged to dress in Bavarian style—wearing a dirndl or lederhosen will earn them a complimentary beer coupon at the entrance.

Oktoberfest, which has been celebrated in Bavaria for over 200 years, has become a worldwide symbol of community, friendship, and joy. Debrecen’s edition brings this spirit to life in Hungary’s second-largest city.

Tickets are already on sale at: oktoberfestdebrecen.hu/jegyinformacio

Dates & Opening Hours:

Wednesday, October 1: 17:00 – 02:00

Thursday, October 2: 17:00 – 02:00

Friday, October 3: 17:00 – 02:00

Saturday, October 4: 17:00 – 02:00

Location: Egyetem Square, Debrecen

More information at the event Facebook page.

Picture: illustration.