Eurosystem weekly balance sheet shows slight increase in total assets and liabilities

As of 26 September 2025, the Eurosystem’s total assets amounted to €6,070.8 billion, up €294 million from the previous week. Key changes included:

Gold and gold receivables rose slightly to €972.5 billion.

Claims on non-euro area residents in foreign currency increased by €1.6 billion, mainly due to higher balances with banks and security investments, while IMF receivables decreased.

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations rose by €4.1 billion, driven by main refinancing operations.

Securities of euro area residents in euro decreased by €6.1 billion, reflecting a €6.7 billion decline in securities held for monetary policy purposes.

On the liabilities side, total liabilities also increased by €294 million to €6,070.8 billion. Notable movements included:

Banknotes in circulation declined slightly by €6 million.

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions increased by €2.9 billion, mainly due to the deposit facility, despite a €25.3 billion drop in current account balances covering minimum reserves.

Liabilities to other euro area residents fell by €2.7 billion, while government deposits rose by €1.7 billion.

The Eurosystem’s capital and reserves remained unchanged at €36.96 billion, and revaluation accounts held steady at €947.5 billion. Overall, the balance sheet reflects modest weekly fluctuations amid ongoing monetary policy operations.

