Charges were brought against a cyclist who was nearly run over by a train near Balmazújváros

The Debrecen Public Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the woman who drove her bicycle into the track of the passenger train despite the prohibition signs, which later already hit her.

According to the prosecutor’s office, on March 7, 2022, around 10:00 a.m., the defendant was riding her bicycle on the established bicycle path in the interior of Balmazújváros.

During her journey, she reached the level crossing of the bicycle path and the railway track body, where the railway crossing was secured with light and semi-barriers, the light barrier showed a prohibited sign, and the semi-barrier was also closed.

Due to the defendant’s high degree of inattention, she did not notice the prohibition signs, so she drove into the passage. However, by that time, a regular passenger train traveling at a speed of 78 km/h had already arrived. When the woman noticed this, she jumped off her bicycle, but the right front part of the train’s locomotive swept the bicycle away and pushed the defendant onto the grassy roadside.

As a result of the accident, the woman suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. There were 2 crew members and 10 passengers on the passenger train, and none of them were injured.

The defendant endangered the safety of railway traffic with her seriously negligent traffic rule-breaking behavior.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the defendant at the Debrecen District Court for an offense committed through negligence against traffic safety. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court, based on the content of the documents, release the defendant to probation as a measure without conducting a trial.

ugyeszseg.hu