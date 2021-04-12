Man gives his brother’s data instead of his own when arrested

The patrols were on duty on Kassai út in Debrecen on April 11, 2021, at 11 pm, when they stopped a car. During the inspection, the driver of the vehicle did not dictate his own details to the officers, but his plot was soon uncovered.

Based on his portrait, police found that the data reported did not correspond to reality, as the man provided his brother’s data at the time of verification. As it turned out, on September 9, 2020, the Nyíregyháza District Court banned him from driving for 30 months. The patrols searched the car and then used an alcohol probe against the driver. As the instrument indicated a positive value, the 29-year-old man was caught and taken for further sampling at the Debrecen Police Headquarters and then taken into custody.

He was prosecuted for false accusations and suspected driving while intoxicated, while further violations were reported against him.

police.hu