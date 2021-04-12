Again, the number of deaths close to a record

291, mostly elderly, chronic patients died, and another 5077 Hungarian citizens were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, koronavirus.gov.hu ​​said on Monday, highlighting that 2,900,383 people have been vaccinated in Hungary so far, 1,217,258 of them in the second dose of vaccine was also received.

The government portal wrote that the number of infected people in Hungary had increased to 725,241. The number of the deceased rose to 23,708 and that of the recovered to 429,074. The number of active infections increased to 272,459. The hospital treats 10,740 patients with coronavirus, 1,249 of whom are on ventilators. There are 43,002 in official domestic quarantine, and the number of samples has increased to 4,961,146.

“All five vaccines used in Hungary are effective and safe, and provide protection against the severe course of coronavirus infection,” they wrote.

According to the map of the site, most people have been registered so far in Budapest (133,306) and Pest County (101,229). This is followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron (40,657), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (40,499) and Hajdú-Bihar county (38,541). The county least affected by the infection is Zala (15,901).

