Here are the visual plans of the renewed Aquaticum Debrecen

The design competition for the development of the two spa units has been completed. Of the three entries, the jury judged the plans of Péter Bordás to be the best. The ideas were presented on April 9, 2021, at the Aquaticum Debrecen Thermal and Wellness Hotel.

The Aquaticum Mediterranean Adventure Bath, built in 2003, primarily serves the needs of families, Lajos Barcsa emphasized at a press conference presenting the results of the design competition. The deputy mayor of Debrecen took part in the evaluation of the received plans as the chairman of the jury. He added that the indoor adventure pool is popular, as it attracted 279,000 visitors in 2019, but in recent years almost its entire environment has been renewed, making it necessary to modernize it.

debreceninap.hu

