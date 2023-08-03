Another Pup Born to the Debrecen Zoo Cape Porcupine Pair

For the second time this year, the Debrecen Zoo can provide you with good news about the home of the country’s only South African Cape porcupine family, after their female recently gave birth to another healthy offspring. The still-unknown little thing will enjoy the care of its experienced mother for a few more months in the hideout behind the scenes of the Cape porcupine family before visitors can see it. Its parents met for the first time in Debrecen in the summer of 2021, but according to the signs, they have found a complete home under the trees of the Big Forest, since they have successfully raised three litters since then.

The South African Cape porcupine (Hystrix africaeaustralis) is native to the southern savannahs and forests of the continent. As Africa’s largest rodent, it mainly eats plant parts, but it has also been seen chewing on bones and animal carcasses. Since it also devastates crops by venturing into cultivated areas, it is considered a pest in many places. It is active at night, and although it searches for food alone, it lives in strictly monogamous pairs. The male and the female protect their territory marked with scent marks together, and they raise their offspring together. In case of danger, it first warns by drumming, hissing, rattling its hollow-ended tail and raising its sharp spines, then it quickly counterattacks and attacks its attacker with its spine-covered back or side.

Due to its excessive hunting in places, the species is on the Red List of the World Conservation Union (IUCN).

(Zoo Debrecen)