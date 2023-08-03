Astronomy programs all over the country are available for those interested starting from Thursday

This year, the national program series called A week under the stars will be organized for the fourth time, during which almost 150 astronomy programs are waiting for those interested in more than 70 locations across the country between August 3rd and 13th, the Svábhegy Csillagwiszglókó told.

The event series offers spectacular and exciting adventures for both young and old during the shooting star period in August, read the announcement of the organizers.

Programs include telescope demonstrations, astronomy lectures and shooting stargazing. The aim of the initiative is for as many people as possible to experience the experience of observing the starry sky.

According to the announcement of the organizers, during the campaign, which has been extended to 11 days over the years, it will be possible to observe, for example, the ring system of Saturn, the nebulae and star clusters of the summer sky, and in addition to the waning Moon, the conditions will be excellent to “catch” members of the Perseid meteor shower.

The maximum of the Perseids falls on August 12, when – under ideal conditions – up to a dozen shooting stars can be observed in the sky.

As it was written, the parks of Zselic and Hortobágy star shops, the Danube bank in Szentendre and the ancient juniper forest in Barcs will provide a special environment; shooting stars can be hunted from the Balaton coast in Tagyon, Balatonfűzfő and Balatonrendes; the Margófest in Zala, as well as the libraries in Szentes and Békéscsaba offer astronomy combined with culture, and from the center of the city you can look through a telescope in Dombóvár, Nyíregyháza and Miskolc. In Szolnok, you have to “climb up” to the stars on the 24th floor, and in Csömör and Sülysáp, the organizers invite you to a night tour.

In addition to the Leveldula Park in Újpest and the Polaris Star Observatory in Óbuda, telescopes in Százhalombatta, Gyálo and Normafá will be waiting for those interested in the capital and its surroundings. This year there will be cross-border shows again: there will also be astronomical programs in Csallóköz, Kisiratos and Gyergyószentmiklós Egyfest.

The supporting institution of the program series in Budapest, the Svábhegyi Csillagwiszgló, is preparing for the shooting stars on August 12 with a special Csillagkapu event.

In some locations, the programs start already during the day: among others, in Balatonrendes, Zalaszentgrót and Szeged, it will be possible to observe the surface phenomena of our star with telescopes equipped with special filters.

Detailed information about the program series can be found on the website of the event (https://egyhetacsillagokalatt.hu/) and the Svábhegy Star Observatory.

(MTI)

Photo: egyhetacsillagokalatt.hu