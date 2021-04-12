Due to the new rules based on square meters, it was not possible to move in the discount store in Debrecen

We went to one of the discount stores in Debrecen on Saturday on Sámsoni út. Because of the new rules, everyone could only enter the store with a basket. My son preferred to stay out because he didn’t want to take a big shopping cart with him so he could go inside. Not everyone felt the same. When I went in after a few minutes I cursed the minute we came here – our reader’s weekend experience.

Dear editorial staff!

On Saturday morning, my son and I set out to shop at one of the discount stores near one of the discount chains, but there are no words for what I went through there. Because of the new rules, everyone could only enter the store with a basket. The security guard at the door warned us.

My son would rather stay out because he didn’t want to take a big shopping cart with him just to get in. (This unit only has such very large shopping carts, no smaller version and no hand cart).

I cursed the minute we came here

Not everyone felt the same. When I went in I quickly cursed the minute we came here. It was not possible to move because of the baskets in the store. Because of the new rules, family shoppers graced the store with one big basket per person. There were basket crowds and congestion everywhere. People tried to give the way to each other by placing the baskets on the edges, but in this way, the products could not be accessed.

Others, juggling two baskets in the middle of the line, tried to discuss whether or not they needed another packet of pork.

I can’t blame the business, they were just trying to comply with the current regulations. The creators of the method did not think about this in advance either (say, if they had ever bought it, they could have thought of such a version)

At least people could have more sense

If you can at least get people’s attention I would like to say that shopping is a compulsion and not fun. If you can, don’t go shopping as a team for fun, because that way the situation is worse than before. In many cases, the pump will inevitably go up due to congestion. Although they comply with the rules on a square meter basis, the crowd is still large and shoppers cannot move apart.

Thank you in advance for your help.

Regards, Marika

