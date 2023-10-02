Hungary took first place at the 31st European Birdwatching Days: this year, ornithological organizations from 34 BirdLife partner countries, including Hungary’s representative, the Hungarian Ornithological and Conservation Association (MME), took part in the international program, traditionally announced for the first weekend of October, the organization informed the MTI.



Based on the aggregated results, 15,125 participants observed more than 3.5 million birds in 777 locations in Europe and Central Asia.

In its statement, the MME emphasizes that Hungary does well every year in the player competition between countries, and this year it achieved first, second and fourth place in one category.

Hungary took first place in the category of a number of event venues, ahead of the Netherlands and Belgium. In the category of number of participants, it came second behind Greece, ahead of Sweden, while in the category of observed birds, Hungary came fourth behind Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands, the announcement states.

The three most frequently observed bird species in international terms were the nun goose, the ringed dove, and the starling, the latter being in first place in Hungary, ahead of the mallard and summer goose, they said.

(MTI)