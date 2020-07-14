Evening Walk at the Zoo

The unique summer experience, ever-popular Evening Walks at the Zoo return on July 17, now also in English.

By embarking on a special guided tour amid the magic of summer evenings, you will get to peek behind the scenes at the Zoo, unraveling all the mystery it holds such as the secret night lives of animals. With expert keepers as your guides, you will meet various charismatic residents, including hand-raised baby stars like the youngest member of our penguin nursery, and learn all about how hippos get their teeth cleaned.

The next iteration of this year’s Evenings Walks will take place between 20:00 and 23:00 on July 17. A limited number of tickets are available for presale at cash desks only, for last year’s price of 3800 HUF per person. Reservations can also be made via +36 52 310 065.

Debrecen Zoo