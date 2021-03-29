Pandemic May Peak in Coming Days

Hungary may see the peak of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming days, virologist Miklós Rusvai said.

Citing data on the average concentrations of the virus in Hungary’s wastewater systems, Rusvai told public news channel M1 that the country “could be at or nearing the peak of the pandemic”. He blamed Hungary’s pandemic situation on the more contagious British variant of the virus, which he said likely made its way to the country in December and had now become the dominant strain. Rusvai said if Hungary could maintain its current pace of vaccinations, “then we really could be free by the summer”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay