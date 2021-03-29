Health Official: Hungary Still Facing Difficult Weeks Ahead

Hungary is still facing difficult days and weeks ahead because of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a health authority official has warned.

The third wave of the pandemic has yet to peak, Ágnes Galgóczi, the head of the epidemiology department of the National Public Health Centre (NNK), told public media, urging people to continue to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. The important thing now is to contain further transmissions of the virus and to ease the burden on the country’s health-care system, she said. So far, some 1,900,000 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, and more than 600,000 have been fully inoculated, Galgóczi said. She called on the public to avoid crowded areas during the Easter holiday.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay