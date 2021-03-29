Hungary Records 220 Covid Fatalities, 9,082 New Infections

Fully 220 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 9,082 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday.

Altogether 1,903,498 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 685,971 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said. The number of active infections has risen to 218,099 while hospitals are caring for 11,805 Covid patients, 1,527 of whom need respiratory assistance. Altogether 59,018 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests stands at 4,515,464. Since the first outbreak, 633,861 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 19,972. Fully 395,790 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (119,681) and Pest County (88,707), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (36,210), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (35,314) and Hajdú-Bihar (33,793). Tolna County has the fewest infections (13,822).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay