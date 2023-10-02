October’s First Week Arrives With Warm and Sunny Weather

The calm, mostly sunny autumn weather continues during the first week of October.

On Wednesday, the scattered clouds of a cold front will pass over the country, there may be showers or even thunderstorms in a few places. Behind the front, the temperature will drop by a few degrees, but after that it will start to warm up again, 21-26 degrees is expected again on Sunday – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Monday, mostly sunny weather is expected with veil clouds, and cumulus clouds in the northeastern third of the country. There will be no precipitation and the wind will remain weak. The highest daytime temperature is between 22 and 27 degrees. On Tuesday, clear or slightly cloudy, sunny weather is expected after the patches of mist and fog have dissipated, and there will be no precipitation. The southerly wind picks up in several directions. The temperature varies between 8-14 degrees in the morning and 22-28 degrees in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, the scattered clouds of a cold front may pass over the country from the northwest to the southeast, but there may be more or less sunshine. There may be showers in some places, and maybe even a thunderstorm. In many places, the north and north-west wind is getting stronger. The temperature rises from 10-16 degrees in the morning to between 19 and 26 degrees. On Thursday, sunny weather is expected with veil clouds, few cumulus clouds, precipitation is unlikely. The west and north-west wind will pick up in some places. The minimum temperature is between 6 and 14, the maximum between 20 and 24 degrees. Patches of mist and fog may form in the early hours of Friday, then sunny, dry weather with likely veil clouds, few cumulus clouds, air movement will remain moderate. The air warms up from 5-13 degrees in the morning to between 19 and 24 degrees.

Patches of mist and fog may form in the early hours of Saturday, then during the day there is a prospect of sunny weather with veil clouds, a few cumulus clouds, without precipitation. In some places, the west and south-west wind picks up. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 6 and 14, and the maximum between 20 and 25 degrees. On Sunday, after the patches of mist and fog have dissipated, we can expect clear, sunny, dry weather, and the air movement will be weak or moderate. 8-13 degrees in the morning and 21-26 degrees in the afternoon.



MTI

OMSZ

pixabay