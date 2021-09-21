Hungary Registers 1,072 New Covid Infections, 13 Deaths Over the Weekend

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Registers 1,072 New Covid Infections, 13 Deaths Over the Weekend

Thirteen patients died over the weekend of a Covid-related illness, while 1,072 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

 

So far 5,859,814 people have received a first jab, while 5,571,043 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 612,000 Hungarians have already received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 7,630, while hospitals are treating 380 Covid patients, 45 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 818,231 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,136. Fully 780,465 people have made a recovery. There are 4,031 people in official quarantine, while 6,805,886 tests have been officially carried out.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Explosion in Kisköre: This Might Be the Cause of the Accident

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary Registers 1,072 New Covid Infections, 13 Deaths Over the Weekend

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Parliament CTTEE Declares Meeting on Spy Software Confidential

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *