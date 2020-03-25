Contactless Card Payment Without PIN to be Raised to HUF 15,000

The amount that can be paid in shops using contactless bank cards without the need to type in a pin number will be raised from 5,000 forints to 15,000 in the interest of minimising physical contact during the virus epidemic, the finance ministry said.

The ministry is also considering other possible measures to increase non-cash payments and to minimise physical contact during payments, it said in a statement. Almost 90% of purchases using contactless bank cards are expected to be made without the need to touch the POS terminal from April 15. But in the interest of security, pin numbers will be required periodically. After 5 purchases without a pin, the code will be required for the sixth purchase. Payments with a smartphone are also encouraged as no pin entry is required at all, the ministry noted.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay