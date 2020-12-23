Those who don’t get vaccinated might be at a disadvantage

The epidemic will end when the vaccine is available, the minister in charge of the prime minister’s office said in an online press conference on Tuesday.

Gergely Gulyás confirmed that the government got 16 million doses of vaccines through the European Union, which is enough to vaccinate 8 million people, and by vaccinating 60-65 percent of the population, the so-called “flock immunity” can be reached.

To the question of whether the government considers it possible to

make a distinction between those who have vaccinated themselves and those who have not, he replied: there will almost certainly be such rules, for example, in airlines.

He said that the vaccination book – in addition to the passport and ID card – will be an important document after the mass vaccination.

Barely 15 percent of the population would vaccinate themselves

Related to this is the CSO survey, which shows that only 14.9 percent of those surveyed said they would get the vaccine.

According to the poll, those over 64 and those with higher education plan to vaccinate themselves the most, while the unemployed, young people and those with lower education are the ones who rejected the idea the most.

debreceninap.hu