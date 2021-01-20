Poor Air Quality Plagues North-East Hungary

Air quality has deteriorated in Hungary, mainly in north-eastern Hungarian cities, due to a high concentration of airborne particulates, the National Public Health Centre (NNK) said. The authority declared air quality to be “dangerous” in Putnok, in north-eastern Hungary. Air quality has deteriorated to unhealthy levels in Ajka, Kazincbarcika, Miskolc, Nyíregyháza, Sajószentpéter and Salgótarján. Concentrations of particulates are also considered to be too high in other cities and towns nationwide, including in Debrecen, Szolnok, Székesfehérvár, Várpalota and Pécs, the authority said. Vulnerable groups such as children, people suffering from a chronic illness and the elderly are the particular targets of the warning.

