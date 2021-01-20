Supply Chain Pressure Affects Audi and Daimler Plants in Hungary

A global parts shortage is affecting the Hungarian plants of German car makers Audi and Daimler, business daily Világgazdaság said. Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary told the paper that Daimler’s plant in Kecskemét, central Hungary, would shut down on January 20-30 as the production programme is adjusted to the current supplier situation. Audi Hungária communications director Mónika Czechmeister said the Audi plant in Győr, northwest Hungary, would operate with just a single shift this week and next week because of a parts shortage. She added that temporary shift reductions could affect all of the group’s plants, but Audi parent Volkswagen is working hard to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Production at Japanese car maker Suzuki’s plant in Hungary has not been affected by the global parts shortage for the time being, Magyar Suzuki told the paper. Világgazdaság said some chip makers switched over to making parts for entertainment electronics in the spring as automotive industry orders fell because of pandemic shutdowns. This caused a shortage of car electronics after vehicle makers ramped up production.

MTI