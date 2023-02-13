Immunity certificates against covid-19 virus will be canceled in Hungary

The current epidemiological situation does not justify the proof of protection either at home or abroad, there are no restrictions, therefore the government is canceling the proof of protection against the coronavirus – Telex quotes the justification of the government decree published on kormány.hu.

At the same time, the protection card issued until now remains in the possession of the citizens, and can still be used in those countries where Hungary has agreed on this. The possibility for citizens to access the EU digital Covid ID card from the QR code of the protection card will also remain available, the article reads.

debreceninap.hu