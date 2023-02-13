Public transport restored on Rakovszky Street

Asphalting works on Rakovszky Dániel Street have been completed, DKV informed. The affected road section was opened to motor vehicle traffic on the afternoon of Friday, February 10, 2023.

From the start of the operation on Saturday, February 11, trolleybuses marked 4, 5, 5A and buses marked 16, 21 again run on their usual, original route.

Trolleybuses marked 5, 5A and buses marked 19, 43 return to Munkácsy Mihály u. stop at the bus stop, while bus lines 16 and 21 change passengers again at the Benedek Elek tér stop.

 

