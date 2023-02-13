Government office: the battery factory in Debrecen received an environmental use permit under stricter conditions than ever before

The government office issued the environmental use permit for the construction of the battery factory in Debrecen under stricter conditions than ever before, the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office told MTI on Monday.

They wrote that the combined environmental impact assessment and unified environmental use licensing procedure conducted by the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office is one of the most thorough official licensing procedures, which guarantees that the investment must meet the strictest possible environmental protection conditions.

In the issued permit, the government office prescribed a number of obligations for the investor in order to protect environmental elements, such as soil, air, nature, water, and noise protection.

In addition, in several cases, the authority prescribed stricter limit values and more frequent inspections than those specified in the legislation.

Based on CATL’s application submitted on November 28, 2022, the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office completed the combined environmental impact assessment and unified environmental use licensing procedure. The procedure ended on February 13, and the battery production plant planned for the Debrecen South Industrial Park received a unified environmental use permit under stricter conditions than ever before. The decision is not yet final – the announcement states.

The government office will also publish the decision on its website at the time and with the content in accordance with the legal regulations: the summary of the decision is already available, and it will be possible to publish it in its entirety when the decision becomes final, on February 18, the announcement states.