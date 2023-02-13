Children’s well wishes fly to the sky in front of the main building of the University of Debrecen

Five hundred purple balloons colored the sky on Friday in the square in front of the main building of the University of Debrecen. The environmentally friendly balloons full of wishes and desires were jointly blown up by children recovering at the children’s clinic and healthy preschoolers, thus encouraging and encouraging their sick companions to recover. The awareness campaign was organized by the Leukemia Children’s Foundation for the ninth time this year.

The children were excitedly waiting in front of the main building of the university on Friday morning with purple balloons in their hands. They attached good wishes to the balloons, so they sent messages to their sick companions, hoping that the heavens would fulfill their wishes.

The countdown was started again this year by Kiss Csongor, head of the department of the Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Department of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, Department of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, and chairman of the board of trustees of the Children with Leukemia Foundation. The hundreds of balloons rose simultaneously at 11 o’clock.

In the Children’s Hematology-Oncology Department of the children’s clinic, we treat children suffering from leukemia and other cancerous diseases and hematopoietic disorders with the most modern therapies. We are able to restore health to more and more patients. However, the healing work takes weeks and months, which takes a toll on children and families. We believe that if a healthy society takes communion with them and they can convey their good wishes to them, this will help them heal

– emphasized Professor Csongor Kiss.

The Leukemia Children’s Foundation, which directly supports the Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Department of the University of Debrecen’s Pediatric Clinic, organized the Hear Our Good Wishes from Heaven for the ninth time this year. event on the occasion of the World Day of the Sick. It is important for the organization to make the relationship between healthy and sick children as close as possible. The event is getting more and more popular every year, and more and more kindergarteners are joining the initiative. This year, five hundred kindergarteners in Debrecen, and fifty children and parents in front of the children’s hematology building, sent their wishes to the heavens on University Square.

In addition to supporting sick children, we also want to draw society’s attention to our work with the purple balloon campaign. We place great emphasis on improving the mental health of treated children and their families. That is why we organize camps and trips for them. We provide hot food every day for parents who are in bed with their children, and we bring fruit and sweets to the little patients. In addition, we help several families with various investments that permanently improve the children’s living conditions, and we also buy household appliances for them

– explained Attiláné Hetey, a member of the board of trustees of the foundation.

The kindergartens of the University of Debrecen also joined the program of the Foundation for Children with Leukemia. In the Hajdúböszörmény institution, for example, they drew attention to the support of patients with a series of one-week programs. On Friday, an online flashmob was also held with the participation of the small patients of the oncology department, in order to add a few happy minutes to the days spent in the hospital. The children’s clinic receives the recording, so the children can later recall or even learn the dance prepared for them. The kindergartners in Hajdúböszörmény also collected donations this year, which they offered to support the recovery of one of their colleagues.

unideb.hu