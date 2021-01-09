Covid-19 – 115 Fatalities, 2,907 More Infections

Fully 115 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 2,907 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 337,743, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The death toll has risen to 10,440, while 186,449 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 140,854, while there are 5,297 hospitalised Covid patients, 372 on a ventilator. Altogether 20,865 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 2,798,939. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (63,738) and Pest County (42,135) so far, followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (19,376), Hajdú-Bihar (19,368) and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (18,989). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (6,827).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay