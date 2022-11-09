According to 24.hu, technology and industry minister László Palkovics has resigned after the Prime Minister accepted the proposal of minister without portfolio Márton Nagy to create an independent energy ministry.



According to 24.hu’s information from government sources, the news that started on Wednesday about the resignation of László Palkovics is true, the resignation of the head of the Ministry of Technology and Industry has already been accepted by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and even Palkovics has already announced his departure at the ministry.

According to government sources, the reason behind the resignation is that the Prime Minister accepted the proposal of the Minister of Economic Development, Márton Nagy, in which he proposed the establishment of a separate energy ministry. This meant that Palkovics’ ministry would be deprived of the supervision of energy affairs. Palkovics did not accept this, he said in front of the leaders of the ministry: That’s not what I signed up for.

Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief, did not deny the information about Palkovics’ resignation to Telex. He wrote: “The Prime Minister is on his way to Uzbekistan; please contact the minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office with questions about government affairs.”

