A woman hit a train because of a deer

The Debrecen Public Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against a woman who carelessly hit a passenger train for an offense committed against traffic safety due to negligence.

According to the indictment, the woman from Hajdúnánás was driving a car from Polgár in the direction of Hajdúnánás on May 7, 2022, at 4:26 p.m. It was overcast, but there were still natural, daylight conditions, there was little traffic, and the road was potholed and broken. Approaching Hajdúnánás, the road is crossed by a pair of railway tracks. The light barrier showed a prohibited sign, but the accused did not notice this, as she was distracted by the deer emerging from the forest lane next to the road. The woman was driving at a steady pace to the railway-road crossing when she noticed the passenger train passing by at a speed of 60 km/h and, despite emergency braking, hit the last car of the train.

There were two crew members and 22 passengers on the train, no injuries occurred as a result of the accident, but the act endangered the safety of rail traffic.

The woman from Hajdúnáná caused more than half a million forints in damage to the railway company, for which the victim’s representative requested compensation during the investigation at the Hajdúnánás Police Department.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendant, who admitted to committing the crime, for an offense committed through negligence against traffic safety at the Hajdúböszörmény District Court.

The district prosecutor’s office made a motion in the indictment for the issuance of a criminal order that the district court, without conducting a trial, based on the content of the documents, prohibits the offender from driving category “B” road vehicles for a fixed period of time, while ordering the assessment of the civil claim submitted by the victim’s representative to another legal way.

Debrecen Public Prosecutor’s Office

Picture: illustration.