A money changer was robbed in the Forum: two are still on the run

A robbery took place in the parking lot of a shopping center in Debrecen on the morning of October 7, 2019, the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters recalled. Three men attacked the employees of a money exchange, while their fourth accomplice was waiting for them nearby in a car with a running engine. The perpetrators assaulted the victims, took the cash they had with them, and then fled the scene. The criminal prosecutors of Hajdú-Bihar began to search for the perpetrators with great effort and within an hour they found the car used to escape.

As a result of persistent investigative actions covering all details, they found out that they were dealing with a Georgian criminal circle specializing in such and similar crimes. As it turned out, a robbery in Nyíregyháza committed with a similar method in 2018 can also be linked to the criminal gang, so the two cases were combined at the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The investigators identified two members of the gang and issued an international arrest warrant against them. One of them, a 32-year-old man, took part as a driver in both robberies, while the other, a 46-year-old Georgian, is only connected to the Nyíregyháza case.

On the basis of the warrant, the younger man was arrested by the Ukrainian authorities, while his older companion was arrested by the Czech authorities, and then they were handed over to the employees of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters as part of the extradition procedure at the end of 2022 and in the spring of 2023.

