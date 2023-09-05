Two New Exhibitions Have Opened in Debrecen

The programs of the fall semester, organized by the Public Culture Secretariat, Cultural and Organizational Office of the University of Debrecen, have been launched.



Life Science Gallery:

Melitta Csorján and Ágnes Forró – Tales on the horizon

The exhibition can be viewed: from September 2nd to 28th, 2023

Address: 1. Egyetem square

DOTE Gallery:

Szénes Időm Alkotómóhely – The Garden of My Soul exhibition

The exhibition can be viewed: from September 3rd to 28th, 2023

Address: 98. Nagyerdei Blvd.

Visiting the exhibitions is free!