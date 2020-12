In the area of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, the police haven’t been informed of a road traffic accident involving personal injury in the last 24 hours.

The service staff caught 11 people, eight of whom were convicted of a crime, two on the basis of a circular against them, and one foreigner for illegal stay in the country.

Police caught 11 people, three of them on suspicion of committing a crime. Security measures were taken in seven cases.