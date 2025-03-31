In January, the gross average earnings were 668,100 HUF, 10.4% higher than a year earlier in Hungary

In January 2025, the gross average earnings of full-time employees amounted to 668,100 HUF, while the net average earnings, taking into account tax benefits, reached 459,000 HUF. Gross average earnings increased by 10.4%, net average earnings by 10.2%, and real earnings by 4.6% compared to the same period of the previous year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Monday.

The median gross earnings stood at 539,500 HUF, while the median net earnings reached 373,600 HUF, both exceeding the same period of the previous year by 9.3%.

In January, regular gross average earnings (excluding bonuses, rewards, and one-time extra payments) were estimated at 639,800 HUF, representing a 10.6% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. Regular gross average earnings amounted to 635,400 HUF in the business sector, 645,100 HUF in the public sector, and 668,300 HUF in the nonprofit sector, marking annual increases of 10.2%, 11.9%, and 11.5%, respectively.

The net average earnings, without any tax benefits, amounted to 444,300 HUF, while considering benefits, they reached 459,000 HUF—an increase of 10.4% and 10.2%, respectively, compared to January of the previous year, according to KSH.

Real earnings increased by 4.6%, alongside a 5.5% rise in consumer prices compared to the same period of the previous year.

