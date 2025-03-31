Typical dry, sunny weather expected this week

At the beginning of the week, there could still be showers in some areas, but the chance of precipitation will decrease, and in the first week of April, mostly dry, sunny-to-cloudy weather is expected. The wind will frequently be strong. Midweek, the peak temperature will approach 20°C again, but by Sunday, it will drop to between 3-9°C, with light frosts returning in the mornings, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Zrt.

On Monday, in Transdanubia and central regions, only cumulus clouds will disturb the sunshine, while in the east and northeast, the sky may remain overcast for a longer period, with showers most likely forming in the central parts of the country. The lively northerly wind will be strong in Transdanubia, and stormy gusts are expected in the Alpokalja and Fertő regions. The maximum temperature will typically range from 10-15°C, but in the cloudier northeastern counties, cooler weather is expected.

On Tuesday, a lot of cloud cover is expected, but from the second half of the day, cloud cover may decrease in the northeastern and eastern parts of the country, bringing more sunshine to those areas. In other parts, only a few hours of sunshine are expected. Showers may form in some areas, most likely in the southern regions, but thunderstorms are also possible. The northern and northeastern winds will be strong over large areas, with stormy gusts in the western and northeastern parts. The minimum temperature is expected to range from 4-9°C, and the maximum will be between 12-19°C, with warmer weather in the east.

On Wednesday, with veil and cumulus clouds, the sun will shine for several hours, and occasional showers may occur. The northern and northeastern wind will be brisk in many places, with strong gusts expected especially in the northeast. The minimum temperature will generally range from 4-9°C, but in wind-protected and less cloudy areas, temperatures may approach freezing. In the afternoon, 13-18°C is expected.

On Thursday, the increasing cumulus clouds in the northeast and east will partly block the sunshine, but no precipitation is likely. The northerly wind will be lively over large areas in the eastern part of the country, with some strong gusts. The minimum temperature is expected to range from 3-8°C, but in wind-protected and less cloudy areas, it may be colder. In the afternoon, temperatures will rise to 13-19°C.

On Friday, sunny weather is expected with cumulus and veil clouds, followed by an increase in cloud cover from the north. The chance of precipitation is low. The northern, northwestern wind will be lively, with some strong gusts. The minimum temperature is generally expected to range from 3-9°C, but in wind-protected and less cloudy areas, it may be colder. In the afternoon, the temperature will rise to between 13-20°C.

On Saturday, patchy clouds will bring some sunshine, and scattered showers are possible. The northerly wind will strengthen in many places, with gusts increasing to stormy conditions in some areas. The temperature will range from 2-9°C in the morning and 6-14°C in the afternoon, with the coldest temperatures expected in the northeast.

On Sunday, variable cloudiness is expected with scattered showers, and snow showers are also possible. The northerly wind will remain strong over large areas, with some stormy gusts. The minimum temperature will range from -1°C to +6°C, and the maximum temperature will be between 3°C and 9°C.

(MTI)