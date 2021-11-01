152 People Died of Covid-19 During the Last Three Days

The majority of the 152 deaths were elderly, chronic patients and there have been 11,211 new infections in the last three days, koronavirus.gov.hu ​​reported in its weekend summary on Monday.



According to the government portal, this has increased the number of identified infected people to a total of 874,630 since the outbreak began, and the number of deaths to 30,881.

There are currently 2,605 coronavirus patients in hospital, 299 of whom are on ventilators. The number of active infections is 43,542. The total number of people vaccinated is currently 5,955,207, of whom 5,736,378 received the second vaccine and 1,221,000 received the third.

In order to stop the fourth wave of the epidemic and increase vaccination, the government has decided on additional protection measures. From Monday (1st November), masks must be worn again on public transport, and employers can require their employees to be vaccinated in order to increase vaccination. Vaccination is expected in the public sector, and mayors can decide on it. The government is encouraging previously vaccinated people to take the third vaccine. Registrants will also receive an email informing vaccinees that protection after vaccination may weaken after a few months. It is recommended that anyone over the age of 18 who has taken their previous vaccination more than 4 months ago should also apply for the third vaccination. You can ask your GP to give you this, and you can also book an appointment for a hospital vaccine online.

The new diseases are caused by the delta virus mutant, the most at risk are the unvaccinated, so they are asked to register at www.vakcinainfo.gov.hu ​​and take the free vaccine as soon as possible. After registration, appointments for vaccinations can be made at the GP and on the Internet at www.eeszt.gov.hu. In the appointment book, all those with a valid registration can book an appointment for the first, missed second and third vaccinations. Hospitals have been banned from visiting and more hospitals are being included in the care of coronavirus patients due to the increase in the number of patients.

koronavirus.gov.hu