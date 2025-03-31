The first universal flight from Malta arrived in Debrecen

On Sunday afternoon, the first scheduled flight of Universal Air from Malta to Debrecen rolled up to the passenger terminal of Debrecen Airport under an honorary water salute by firefighters.

Starting from March 30, the Maltese airline Universal Air will operate two return flights per week on the Debrecen–Leipzig and Debrecen–Malta routes, providing a direct connection between these cities.

The airline will use a De Havilland Canada Dash 8 aircraft with 78 seats on both routes.

The inaugural flight from Malta to Debrecen landed on Sunday afternoon and, after a short stop, continued on to Leipzig. It then returned to Debrecen and will head back to Malta on the morning of March 31. Officials at the scene noted that the flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays during the summer season.

László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP), the Mayor of Debrecen, recalled that in 2019, Debrecen Airport was the most significant air hub in the region, serving more than 600,000 passengers annually. However, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 halted its growth. He emphasized the importance of increasing passenger numbers each year by adding new destinations, with Universal Air’s arrival being one of the first steps in this effort.

The airport is also undergoing development: planning will soon begin for a new runway, taxiways, and a new airport navigation system, the mayor announced.

Regarding the new routes, Papp highlighted that Malta is an important tourist destination, while Leipzig has followed a similar path in automotive industry development as Debrecen is now embarking on.

Eske Herrström, CFO of BMW Manufacturing Hungary Kft., pointed out that Leipzig is home to a BMW plant, and Debrecen will soon begin production at its own BMW factory. He described the Leipzig flight as an “open door” for BMW employees and a significant contributor to strengthening cultural ties between the two cities.

Christopher Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Universal Air, echoed this sentiment, adding that beyond economic and cultural ties, the new route could support student exchanges and even provide job opportunities for locals.

Ernő Györke, Director of Debrecen International Airport, noted that until Sunday, Leipzig had not been directly accessible from Hungary by air.

Speaking to MTI, he confirmed that with this addition, Debrecen now has scheduled air connections with six cities, and charter flights will serve six more destinations during the summer.

He also mentioned that two cargo flights arrive weekly from China to Debrecen. So far, over 30 flights have transported approximately 1,000 tons of goods to the county seat.

(MTI)