Caterers Protest Against Covid Restrictions

Some 300 people on Monday held a demonstration in central Budapest with the demand that restaurants, bars and hotels be allowed to reopen.

Restaurateurs, waiters, cooks and hoteliers from around the country gathered in Heroes’ Square to draw attention to their lack of income for the past year, saying their reserves had ran out. “We want no Covid-communism”, “Open up!” and “I want to work”, they chanted. Some staged a sit-down protest against the strong police presence in the square, while the organisers said that the protests would continue in front of Parliament.

