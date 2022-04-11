“Petőfi 200” – a poetry competition was announced for high school students in Hajdú-Bihar

With the title Petőfi 200, the Partium House in Debrecen and the Cultural Association of Oradea in Oradea, on the occasion of the Sándor Petőfi Memorial Year in Bicentennial, announce a poetry competition for high school students in Hajdú-Bihar and Bihar counties.

Participants must present two short poems – one obligatory and one elective – from Petőfi’s poetry. Compulsory poem: Csendes élet.

Actors Artúr Vranyecz will be waiting for the audition at the Partium House in Debrecen (Burgundia Street 3) on Tuesday, April 26 and 27, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Wednesday, April 26 and 27. The top 15 poets will meet the Oradea posters on April 30, 2022, at the same venue. During the meeting, the freely chosen poems will be performed again, and the best will be awarded by the professional jury.

The 15 Hajdú-Bihar and 15 Bihar County poets taking part in the meeting will take part in a six-day, free camp at Királyszállás (Bakony-Balaton region) in the Greater Hungary Park from 3 to 9 July.

Application deadline: April 20, 2022, 6 pm, at info@partiumhaz.hu. The subject is written: Sándor Petőfi’s poetry competition.

The application must include the name, age, school, class, and telephone number of the competing student.

debreceninap.hu