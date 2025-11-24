Debrecen Advent Ice Rink opens for the winter season

On November 22, the moment everyone had been waiting for finally arrived: the Debrecen Advent Ice Rink has officially opened its gates.

As one of the most beloved locations of the city’s Advent and winter programs, the rink once again welcomes visitors with sparkling lights, festive atmosphere, and unforgettable skating experiences.

A new addition this season is the JEGbisztró, located right next to the rink, offering refreshments and snacks so skaters can relax, warm up, and recharge.

Opening hours

Weekdays: 8:00–20:00

8:00–14:00 – Free skating for pre-registered school groups.

Weekends: 9:00–20:00

Holiday schedule:

2025.12.24.: 9:00–16:00

2025.12.25.–12.30.: 9:00–20:00

2025.12.31.–2026.01.01.: Dec 31: 9:00 – Jan 1: 1:00

2026.01.01.: 10:00–20:00

2026.01.02.–01.04.: 9:00–20:00

Special event

On December 13, from 20:30 to 22:00, the rink will host a festive Ice Disco, giving young visitors the chance to enjoy the holiday spirit while dancing on the ice.

The Debrecen Advent Ice Rink invites everyone to lace up their skates, enjoy the season, and make new winter memories in the heart of the city.

(Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.)